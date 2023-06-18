NewsVideos
Controversial dialogues of Adipurush will be changed, Manoj Muntashir tweeted

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
A big update has come regarding the film Adipurush. Manoj Muntashir has told that the controversial dialogues of the film will be changed. They will be revised and this week they will be included in the film.

