videoDetails

Controversial statement of AIMIM MLA on Atiq murder case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Another MLA of Owaisi's party gave a controversial statement regarding the Ateeq murder case in Uttar Pradesh. He said that everyone has to go to the soil, but on time he said that dictatorship is going on in UP.