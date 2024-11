videoDetails

Deshhit: MP High Court Orders Halt on Police Station Temples

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a significant order stopping the construction of temples inside police stations. This decision has brought uncertainty for existing temples within police premises. The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for November 19. Stay updated as this controversy unfolds, impacting religious sentiments and the law enforcement environment.