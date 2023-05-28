NewsVideos
videoDetails

Controversial statement of RJD on new parliament house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Even after the inauguration of the new Parliament House, political rhetoric is not taking the name of stopping. Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has compared the new Parliament building to a coffin.

All Videos

PM Modi Place The Historic 'Sengol' In The Lok Sabha Beside Speaker's Chair | New Parliament
3:35
PM Modi Place The Historic 'Sengol' In The Lok Sabha Beside Speaker's Chair | New Parliament
BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
14:59
BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'
17:49
Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
2:44
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
9:12
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'

Trending Videos

3:35
PM Modi Place The Historic 'Sengol' In The Lok Sabha Beside Speaker's Chair | New Parliament
14:59
BJP's reply on comparing the new parliament with a coffin
17:49
Lalu Yadav's party RJD compares new parliament building with 'coffin'
2:44
PM Installs Historic 'Sengol' In The Newly Built Parliament Building
9:12
PM Modi enters new Parliament House with 'Sengol'
नया संसद भवन,new Parliament building,PM Modi,pm modi inaugurates parliament,Modi inaugurates new parliament,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament building india,New Parliament,new parliament building india inauguration,new parliament building delhi,modi new parliament building,inauguration of new parliament building,new parliament building india update,new parliament of india,new parliament india,new parliament building cost,parliament Inauguration,