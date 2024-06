videoDetails

Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

DNA: In Vadodara, Gujarat, local people have protested against the allotment of a house to a Muslim woman under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme. Motnath Residency was built in Harni area of ​​Vadodara. 461 houses were built here under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme. And people have been living here for the last 6-7 years.