Corona Mockdrill to be held for the second day amid increasing cases of COVID 19

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Mockdrill has been organized in view of the continuous increase in the cases of Corona. Today is the second day of Corona Mockdrill. At the same time, in many states, the rules related to Corona have been implemented once again. Know in detail in this report what is the present condition of Corona in the country.