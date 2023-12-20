trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701247
Corona New Variant: Danger alert from 40 countries including India

Sonam|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Corona infection has started increasing once again across the country. The number of corona patients has doubled in the last 9 days. Talking about the figures, 341 new patients have emerged in the last 24 hours. Kerala has the highest number of active patients at 2041. Karnataka and Goa are at the second and third place in this matter.

