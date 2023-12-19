trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700552
Coronavirus Update: Centre Issues Advisory to States for COVID-19 cases

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Coronavirus Update: There has been a rapid increase in Corona cases in Kerala. 111 cases of corona virus were registered in the last 24 hours. Along with this, one person has also died due to Corona. On the other hand, 127 cases of corona have been seen in the entire country in 24 hours. Central Government Issues Advisory to States Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

