Coronavirus Update: Karnataka Govt makes wearing face masks mandatory

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Corona has once again returned to India. Corona cases are increasing once again in Kerala. 111 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported here. According to the Union Health Ministry, now the number of patients undergoing treatment in the state has increased to 1,634. In view of the increasing cases of Corona, the Central Government has issued an advisory to the state governments. The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for older people to wear masks.

