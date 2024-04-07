Advertisement
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
Iran Israel WAR Update: America has issued an alert regarding Iran amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, the fear of war between Israel and Iran has also increased. America is on high alert. If this happens then the fear of third world war will become stronger. On April 1, 7 Iranian personnel were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria. Since then, Iran has started preparing for war. Iran has vowed to avenge this airstrike against Israel. In such a situation, America and CIA are closely monitoring every situation in view of the strong possibility of an Israel-Iran war.

