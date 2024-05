videoDetails

'Countdown for Lalu-Tejashwi to go to jail has started...'attacks PM Modi

| Updated: May 25, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

PM Modi has targeted Lalu-Tejashwi. While attacking, PM Modi said that the countdown for Lalu-Tejashwi going to jail has started. He also said, those who take land in exchange of job should listen to the jail affair after the helicopter affair.