Counting Of Votes on 543 Seat Begins

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 08:16 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: Counting of votes has started. BJP is ahead in the first trend. With the counting of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether NDA government will be formed in the country or I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. People across the country including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are keeping an eye on this result. According to the Election Commission, during the counting, first the ballot papers will be counted, after which the EVM votes will be counted. Watch the biggest coverage of Lok Sabha election results LIVE on Zee New