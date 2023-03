videoDetails

Country is saying “Mat Jaa Modi”: PM Modi takes a dig at Opposition after Tripura, Nagaland win

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed victory rally in BJP headquarters after Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland results on March 02. While addressing the gathering, PM took a jibe at Opposition and said “Bigots are saying ‘Marja Modi, Marja Modi’ but the country is saying don’t go Modi.”