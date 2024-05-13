Advertisement
Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Concerns were raised by the viral video that Gharke Kalesh posted on X, which shows a young couple having a passionate bike ride. The police interrupted their antics when they were caught in the act. The footage got a lot of attention and has earned almost 75,000 views. It has gone viral, raising debate about the risks of performing such conduct on public transportation. The event serves as a reminder of how crucial it is to drive or ride responsibly and safely. It also emphasizes how law enforcement plays a crucial part in preserving public safety and how social media plays a significant role in drawing attention to careless behavior.

