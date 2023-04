videoDetails

Covid: 4,435 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours, Highest Spike In 163 days

| Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Amid fears of a rapid resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 fresh cases of coronavirus infections - the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), according to the Union Health Ministry.