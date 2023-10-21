trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678120
Crew module of Gaganyaan lands in Bay of Bengal

Oct 21, 2023
Gaganyaan Mission LIVE: India's space agency ISRO has successfully tested the first manned mission. Let us tell you that Gaganyaan has been successfully test launched. It was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this mission was stopped 3 times.
