Crime branch action on Atishi, notice in 'Operation Lotus' case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Atishi had accused BJP of horse-trading of his party's MLAs. In such a situation, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has given him a notice for questioning on the charges of 'Operation Lotus' and has sought his reply on the allegations within three days.

