| Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Critically Endangered California Condors ready for reintroduction in the wild | Zee News English Two California condor chicks born at a zoo in Mexico will soon begin their reintroduction to the wild as part of conservation efforts in the country. Condors Enya and Hulu were born last year in Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo. It is the only zoo in Mexico with a conservation programme that features one breeding pair of California condors.