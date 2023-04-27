NewsVideos
videoDetails

Critically Endangered California Condors ready for reintroduction in the wild | Zee News English

|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Critically Endangered California Condors ready for reintroduction in the wild | Zee News English Two California condor chicks born at a zoo in Mexico will soon begin their reintroduction to the wild as part of conservation efforts in the country. Condors Enya and Hulu were born last year in Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo. It is the only zoo in Mexico with a conservation programme that features one breeding pair of California condors.

All Videos

Big disclosure about Guddu Muslim, hidden in the name of Ayush Chaudhary in Odisha, says sources
1:31
Big disclosure about Guddu Muslim, hidden in the name of Ayush Chaudhary in Odisha, says sources
CM Yogi's rally in Firozabad
2:47
CM Yogi's rally in Firozabad
Sudan Crisis: First group of Indians evacuated from Sudan reach Delhi
Sudan Crisis: First group of Indians evacuated from Sudan reach Delhi
Bulldozer action on land mafia in Prayagraj
4:25
Bulldozer action on land mafia in Prayagraj
61 cases against 60-year-old Mukhtar Ansari
10:37
61 cases against 60-year-old Mukhtar Ansari

Trending Videos

1:31
Big disclosure about Guddu Muslim, hidden in the name of Ayush Chaudhary in Odisha, says sources
2:47
CM Yogi's rally in Firozabad
Sudan Crisis: First group of Indians evacuated from Sudan reach Delhi
4:25
Bulldozer action on land mafia in Prayagraj
10:37
61 cases against 60-year-old Mukhtar Ansari
World videos,