Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh after violence

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Curfew in Haryana: Curfew has been imposed in Haryana's Nuh following the violence. Along with this, paramilitary forces have been deployed. Let us tell you that in Nuh on Monday the rioters did a violent orgy in the city. Fired bullets, threw stones and set fire to places. Two Home Guard soldiers were killed in the violence, while many people including 7 policemen were injured. It is being feared that during the religious visit of Hindu organizations, nuisance was done under the conspiracy so that the peace of entire Haryana could be disturbed.

