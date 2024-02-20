trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723176
CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Deceased Children In Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose pays a visit to the family of the four children who tragically lost their lives at an under-construction site near the India-Bangladesh border in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur. The governor's meeting with the bereaved family aims to offer support and condolences during this difficult time.

