NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cargo activities halted in Gujarat; Health Minister Mandaviya meets evacuees

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, India has suspended cargo handling in Gujarat Kandla port. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that at least 3,000 people were evacuated. People were now sheltered in a repurposed auditorium hall in Gandhidham city. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the shelter home and interacted with them. One of the evacuees informed that they were being provided with all the amenities in the shelter.

All Videos

Biparjoy changes direction, moves towards Pakistan
4:1
Biparjoy changes direction, moves towards Pakistan
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
4:3
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government
3:35
Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
1:55
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone
19:6
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone

Trending Videos

4:1
Biparjoy changes direction, moves towards Pakistan
4:3
District administration refuses to give approval for Mahapanchayat on 15th June in Uttarkashi Love Jihad Case
3:35
Arvind Kejriwal meets T Raja, gets support against Centre's Ordinance against Delhi Government
1:55
Gujarat: Under-construction bridge over River Mindhola collapses in Tapi
19:6
IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone