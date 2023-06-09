NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone To Intensify In Goa, No Rain As Of Now

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to intensify in the state but no rain has so far witnessed in Panaji on June 09. On June 08, IMD predicted that the cyclone would intensify by 24 hours and will move nearly North-Northwestwards for 3 days. IMD also predicted that very rough to high sea condition is likely to prevail over the adjoining areas of the south Arabian sea.

