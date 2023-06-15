NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy nears, around 74 thousand people shifted to safer spots

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Latest Update: In view of the danger of Biparjoy, about 50 thousand people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Gujarat. Today this powerful cyclone will hit the coast of Gujarat.

