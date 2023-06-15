NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall

Jun 15, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Residents of Pakistan’s port city Karachi stock up on food and other essentials before a severe cyclone is expected to make landfall. Watch the full video...

