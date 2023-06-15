NewsVideos
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to enter Gujarat soon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau port in the evening of June 15 as an "extremely severe cyclone". During this, winds are expected to blow at a speed of 125-135 kmph to a maximum of 150 kmph.

