Cyclone Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Rajasthan; destructive aftermath of ‘severe cyclonic storm’

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Cyclonic storm Biparjoy has weakened into deep depression and is likely to weaken further into a depression. The Deep depression has caused heavy to very heavy rainfalls rainfalls over several places in Rajasthan and the downpor is likely to continue till June 18, 2023.

