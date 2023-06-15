NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biparjoy's impact to be seen in most states of North East

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy: The threat regarding Cyclone Biperjoy seems to be increasing. On the one hand, there is a danger of Biperjoy in Gujarat and Mumbai, on the other hand, outbreak of Biperjoy will be seen in most of the states of the North East.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Biparjoy Cyclone from Kutch to Karachi
18:31
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Biparjoy Cyclone from Kutch to Karachi
Meta Introduces
1:20
Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs
'Cause Of The Fire Is Yet To Be Ascertained': Fire Station Lead On Fire Break Inside Kolkata International Airport
2:48
'Cause Of The Fire Is Yet To Be Ascertained': Fire Station Lead On Fire Break Inside Kolkata International Airport
CM Yogi Reviewed Various Preparations Undertaken By The Administration At Guptar Ghat In Ayodhya
1:33
CM Yogi Reviewed Various Preparations Undertaken By The Administration At Guptar Ghat In Ayodhya
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to enter Gujarat soon
6:53
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to enter Gujarat soon

Trending Videos

18:31
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Biparjoy Cyclone from Kutch to Karachi
1:20
Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs
2:48
'Cause Of The Fire Is Yet To Be Ascertained': Fire Station Lead On Fire Break Inside Kolkata International Airport
1:33
CM Yogi Reviewed Various Preparations Undertaken By The Administration At Guptar Ghat In Ayodhya
6:53
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to enter Gujarat soon
Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biporjoy gujarat news,cyclone biporjoy gujarati news,cyclone biporjoy news india,cyclone biporjoy latest news today,cyclone biporjoy danger zones,danger zones,danger zones of biporjoy,Biporjoy,biporjoy cyclone latest news,biporjoy vavajodu live location,biporjoy vavajodu live news,biporjoy hotspots,hotspots of biporjoy,IMD,imd alert,Weather Update,heavy rain,Breaking News,Gujarat cyclone,Mumbai cyclone,Mumbai,Zee News,Latest News,