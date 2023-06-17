NewsVideos
videoDetails

CYCLONE BIPORJOY: Trees fell due to the storm, vehicles broke, outcry due to Mahatoofan in Rajasthan

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
CYCLONE BIPORJOY: After Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy is wreaking havoc in Rajasthan, trees have fallen on Nagaur, Jalore, Barmer roads, vehicles Vehicles are lying broken, while the roads are submerged due to rain.

All Videos

Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
play icon1:31
Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
play icon5:35
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
play icon9:3
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum

Trending Videos

Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
play icon1:31
Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
play icon5:35
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
play icon9:3
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
Cyclone Biporjoy Update,Rajasthan biporjoy update,Tree fall,Car damaged,Nagore,Jalore,Badmer,IMD,b iporjoy cyclone news,biporjoy cyclone,Biporjoy Cyclone hindi news,Mausam vibhag,biporjoy cyclone news Gujarat biporjoy,cyclone live update,Gandhidham,Cyclone Biporjoy,Rain,biporjoy cyclone news,Cyclone Biparjoy,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy landfall,biparjoy landfall,Biparjoy hits Gujarat,biparjoy hits pakistan,Gujarat cyclone,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biporjoy news,