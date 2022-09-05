Cyrus Mistry Death: 10 things you need to know about Mistry's association with Tata Sons
54-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry has passed away in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. Mistry and Tata Sons' history dates back to the previous century. Here are ten things about Cyrus Mistry's association with Tata Sons.
54-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry has passed away in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. Mistry and Tata Sons' history dates back to the previous century. Here are ten things about Cyrus Mistry's association with Tata Sons.