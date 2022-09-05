NewsVideos

Cyrus Mistry Death: 10 things you need to know about Mistry's association with Tata Sons

54-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry has passed away in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. Mistry and Tata Sons' history dates back to the previous century. Here are ten things about Cyrus Mistry's association with Tata Sons.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
54-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry has passed away in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. Mistry and Tata Sons' history dates back to the previous century. Here are ten things about Cyrus Mistry's association with Tata Sons.

All Videos

Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh on target of trolls after defeat to Pakistan
4:44
Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh on target of trolls after defeat to Pakistan
UP News: Massive fire breaks out at Lucknow's Hotel Levana
9:32
UP News: Massive fire breaks out at Lucknow's Hotel Levana
Bihar News: Boat Carrying Nearly 55 People Sinks in Ganga River in Bihar's Danapur
2:13
Bihar News: Boat Carrying Nearly 55 People Sinks in Ganga River in Bihar's Danapur
Videsh Superfast : Rohingya Muslims big burden on Bangladesh - Sheikh Hasina
2:42
Videsh Superfast : Rohingya Muslims big burden on Bangladesh - Sheikh Hasina
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi today
3:3
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi today

Trending Videos

4:44
Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh on target of trolls after defeat to Pakistan
9:32
UP News: Massive fire breaks out at Lucknow's Hotel Levana
2:13
Bihar News: Boat Carrying Nearly 55 People Sinks in Ganga River in Bihar's Danapur
2:42
Videsh Superfast : Rohingya Muslims big burden on Bangladesh - Sheikh Hasina
3:3
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi today