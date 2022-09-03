NewsVideos

Daisy Shah is a vision in all-white at ‘Ganpati Visarjan’ in Mumbai

As Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’, Bollywood actor and dancer Daisy Shah made a graceful entry at the event. The actor-dancer donned white, perfect for an auspicious occasion. Daisy flashed her picturesque smile for the paparazzi.

Sep 03, 2022
Car driver mows down people in Arvalli district of Gujarat, 6 dead
Indian stocks open with marginal gains; volatility in equity market returns
Western Odisha celebrates famous agrarian festival 'Nuakhai'
PM Narendra Modi unveils new Naval Ensign for Indian Navy in Kochi, Kerala
India logs 6,168 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
