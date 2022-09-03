Daisy Shah is a vision in all-white at ‘Ganpati Visarjan’ in Mumbai

As Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’, Bollywood actor and dancer Daisy Shah made a graceful entry at the event. The actor-dancer donned white, perfect for an auspicious occasion. Daisy flashed her picturesque smile for the paparazzi.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

As Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’, Bollywood actor and dancer Daisy Shah made a graceful entry at the event. The actor-dancer donned white, perfect for an auspicious occasion. Daisy flashed her picturesque smile for the paparazzi.