Daisy Shah is a vision in all-white at ‘Ganpati Visarjan’ in Mumbai
As Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma bid adieu to ‘Ganpati Bappa’, Bollywood actor and dancer Daisy Shah made a graceful entry at the event. The actor-dancer donned white, perfect for an auspicious occasion. Daisy flashed her picturesque smile for the paparazzi.
