Dalit lynched in Sagar, case registered against 12 people

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
A Dalit has been beaten to death in MP's Sagar. The Congress has surrounded the BJP on this matter. There is also an allegation of misbehavior with the mother of the deceased.
No permission to travel, Hindu organizations are adamant, now Rakesh Tikait has threatened!
play icon1:3
No permission to travel, Hindu organizations are adamant, now Rakesh Tikait has threatened!
PM Modi recited this special poem on the success of Chandrayaan-3
play icon4:56
PM Modi recited this special poem on the success of Chandrayaan-3
Massive explosion at Romania's gas station, capital Bucharest shaken
play icon2:2
Massive explosion at Romania's gas station, capital Bucharest shaken
First profile of Moon's South Pole released, ISRO released new picture
play icon9:49
First profile of Moon's South Pole released, ISRO released new picture
Horrific accident in Mumbai's Santacruz, 3 killed, 2 injured in fire at Galaxy Hotel
play icon2:44
Horrific accident in Mumbai's Santacruz, 3 killed, 2 injured in fire at Galaxy Hotel

