Dalit youth murdered in Shivraj government...the mother of the deceased was stripped naked!

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
A sensational incident of murder of a Dalit youth has come to the fore in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh... It is alleged that the bullies pressurized the settlement against the accused of molestation... But the victim's Dalit family refused... After which the bullies attacked the Dalit family…the son was beaten to death..not only this, his mother who came to the rescue of the son was also misbehaved…the bullies stripped the woman.. ..According to the news, so far no accused has been arrested in the incident...
