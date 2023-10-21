trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678164
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dangerous Israel offers humanitarian aid, Border opened for Gaza

|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Israel-Palestine Conflict Updates: Today is the 15th day of the Israel-Hamas war. The Israeli army, which is becoming lethal day by day, has now taken a big step for humanitarian help. Israel has opened Rafah border.
Follow Us

All Videos

America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon10:26
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon3:8
"Identified And Corrected..." The Launch Of Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Is Slated For 10 a.m.
play icon0:40
"Jo Bolna Hai Muje Bolo, Meri Family Ko …" Raj Kundra Sobs As He Recalls His 'Difficult Time'
Israeli Army Prepare To 'Annihilate' Hamas At The Gaza Border | Israel-Hamas War
play icon3:32
Israeli Army Prepare To 'Annihilate' Hamas At The Gaza Border | Israel-Hamas War
Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Attends The 'Bathukamma Celebrations' In Hyderabad
play icon1:46
Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Attends The 'Bathukamma Celebrations' In Hyderabad

Trending Videos

America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon10:26
America supported Canada in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder case
play icon3:8
"Identified And Corrected..." The Launch Of Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Is Slated For 10 a.m.
play icon0:40
"Jo Bolna Hai Muje Bolo, Meri Family Ko …" Raj Kundra Sobs As He Recalls His 'Difficult Time'
Israeli Army Prepare To 'Annihilate' Hamas At The Gaza Border | Israel-Hamas War
play icon3:32
Israeli Army Prepare To 'Annihilate' Hamas At The Gaza Border | Israel-Hamas War
Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Attends The 'Bathukamma Celebrations' In Hyderabad
play icon1:46
Smriti Irani, Union Minister, Attends The 'Bathukamma Celebrations' In Hyderabad
muslim countries on israel,Israel Hamas War,israel palestine war,israel attacks gaza,israel palestine news,israel gaza conflict,Hamas attacks,israel palestine conflict,today big news,trending news,israel hamas war updates,modi on palestine war,modi on gaza hospital attack,joe biden israel visit,terrorist attack on america,Modi Talks With Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas,modi on israel palestine war,PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez,rishi sunak in israel,