videoDetails

Dawat-e-Iftar at Tejashwi's house today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Iftar politics is going on at full speed in Bihar. After CM Nitish Kumar, today Tejashwi Yadav will give Dawat-e-Iftar. Iftar party will be held at mother Rabri Devi's house. The BJP protested by putting up party posters amidst the riots.