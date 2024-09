videoDetails

DDA auctioning flats in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Big news related to DDA has come out. Now you can also buy a house in Delhi. DDA is auctioning the flat. Many types of flats are being auctioned by DDA, which include penthouse, super HIG, HIG, and MIG flats. Know the complete news in detail.