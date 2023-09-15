trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662667
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dead body of Colonel Manpreet Singh reached his native village

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Last Rites of Manpreet Singh: 1 police officer along with 2 army officers have been martyred in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Colonel Manpreet Singh is also among those martyred. Now his mortal remains have reached his native village.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style In Mumbai
play icon0:44
Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style In Mumbai
Ahead Of Wedding, Parineeti Seen Promoting ‘Mission Raniganj’ With Co-star Akshay Kumar
play icon1:0
Ahead Of Wedding, Parineeti Seen Promoting ‘Mission Raniganj’ With Co-star Akshay Kumar
Anil Kapoor Makes Dashing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:55
Anil Kapoor Makes Dashing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre
play icon3:15
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre
Indian Army will enter Pakistan again...the circle of death of terrorists is ready!
play icon15:34
Indian Army will enter Pakistan again...the circle of death of terrorists is ready!

Trending Videos

Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style In Mumbai
play icon0:44
Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style In Mumbai
Ahead Of Wedding, Parineeti Seen Promoting ‘Mission Raniganj’ With Co-star Akshay Kumar
play icon1:0
Ahead Of Wedding, Parineeti Seen Promoting ‘Mission Raniganj’ With Co-star Akshay Kumar
Anil Kapoor Makes Dashing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:55
Anil Kapoor Makes Dashing Appearance At Mumbai Airport
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre
play icon3:15
ISRO’s ‘Space Odyssey’: ‘Aditya L1’ successfully performs fourth earth-bound manoeuvre
Indian Army will enter Pakistan again...the circle of death of terrorists is ready!
play icon15:34
Indian Army will enter Pakistan again...the circle of death of terrorists is ready!
ananatnag encounter,Ananatnag Army operation,terrorist attack in rajouri,Jammu Kashmir,Rajouri encounter,jammu kashmir encounter,jammu news in hindi,Latest Jammu News in Hindi,Kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,encounter in jammu and kashmir,jammu kashmir encounter today,jammu kashmir news,jammu and kashmir encounter rajouri,Jammu and Kashmir,Indian Army,Zee News,Colonel Manpreet Singh,dsp humayan bhat,major ashish d,uzair khan,Pakistan,