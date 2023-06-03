NewsVideos
videoDetails

Death toll in Balasore accident is increasing, more than 250 people lost their lives

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
The death toll in the train accident in Coromandel, Odisha has increased continuously. According to Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena, the death toll in this accident has increased to 288. At the same time, the number of injured has crossed 900.

All Videos

'There will be a high-level inquiry into the accident', Railway Minister said after taking stock of the spot in Balasore
8:20
'There will be a high-level inquiry into the accident', Railway Minister said after taking stock of the spot in Balasore
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inspect The Coromandel Express
0:54
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inspect The Coromandel Express
Many lives trapped in the coaches, the eyewitnesses of the accident told what they saw
7:49
Many lives trapped in the coaches, the eyewitnesses of the accident told what they saw
Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot today after the train accident, took stock of the condition
3:53
Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot today after the train accident, took stock of the condition
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
6:18
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

8:20
'There will be a high-level inquiry into the accident', Railway Minister said after taking stock of the spot in Balasore
0:54
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inspect The Coromandel Express
7:49
Many lives trapped in the coaches, the eyewitnesses of the accident told what they saw
3:53
Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot today after the train accident, took stock of the condition
6:18
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Railway minister Aswani Vaisnaw,Breaking News,Coromandel Express,coromandel express train accident,coromandel express accident,train accident,coromandel express train accident today,coromandel express accident news,coromandel express accident today news,coromandel express accident case study,coromandel express train accident live,odisha train accident,coromandel express train accident today news,coromandel express train accident latest news,train accident news,coromandel express news today,