Death toll in Indore temple tragedy rises to 11

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

The death toll has now increased due to the collapse of the stepwell roof in Shri Baleshwar Mahadev Mandir of Indore on Ram Navami. A total of 11 people have died tragically in this accident. At present, the rescue operation is still going on and the policemen are trying to save the people.