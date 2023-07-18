trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637222
Debris of Chandrayaan-3 fell on the coast of Australia...?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
The discovery of a mysterious object on an Australian beach has sparked rumors that it is debris from ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. The object was found near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The Australian Space Agency said it was investigating the object and was seeking help from international counterparts to determine the object's origin.
