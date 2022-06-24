Deceased Sidhu Moose Wala's most- awaited song 'SYL' out, fans hail him 'legend'

Sidhu Moose Wala's most-awaited song 'SYL' is out, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala might have left for heavenly abode but he shall always stay in the hearts of his fans through his moving songs. It was a special day for for his emotional fans as the singer's new music video was released on Thursday evening.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

