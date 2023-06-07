NewsVideos
videoDetails

Decision will be taken on Brij Bhushan today! Anurag Thakur's meeting with wrestlers

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had invited the protesting wrestlers by tweeting. Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were also present. According to sources, the wrestlers are adamant on the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

All Videos

Coromandel Express: After the accident, the Coromandel Express ran again on the track
1:46
Coromandel Express: After the accident, the Coromandel Express ran again on the track
Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
0:17
Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
2:10
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
WTC 2023 Final: Ajinkya Rahane's Top 3 Test Knocks Vs Australia | Zee News English
1:49
WTC 2023 Final: Ajinkya Rahane's Top 3 Test Knocks Vs Australia | Zee News English
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan
1:19
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan

Trending Videos

1:46
Coromandel Express: After the accident, the Coromandel Express ran again on the track
0:17
Kareena Kapoor Spotted In Bandra, Mumbai
2:10
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Visit Siddhivinayak Temple
1:49
WTC 2023 Final: Ajinkya Rahane's Top 3 Test Knocks Vs Australia | Zee News English
1:19
Neetu Kapoor Spotted With Daughter & Shabina Khan
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,Anurag Thakur,Brij Bhushan Singh,Brij Bhushan Sharan,sports minister anurag thakur,brij bhushan singh news,brij bhushan sharan singh latest news,anurag thakur on wrestlers protest,anurag thakur on brij bhushan sharan singh,anurag thakur interview,Brij Bhushan,Brijbhushan Sharan Singh,anurag thakur on brij bhushan singh,brij bhushan sharan singh bjp,brij bhushan sharan singh news,anurag thakur on briij bhushan singh,