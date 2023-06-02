NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Anchor Deepak Chaurasia asked a question to Kalimul Hafeez through political analyst that you are saying that there were only three IS people, you have great love for IS people, IS people are so innocent.

All Videos

Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
9:48
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort
13:44
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort
'Ramayana circuit' of India-Nepal relationship, India-Nepal will join Ramkatha
7:42
'Ramayana circuit' of India-Nepal relationship, India-Nepal will join Ramkatha

Trending Videos

28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
9:48
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
13:44
ASI certified report of old fort, remains of Mahabharata in Mughal fort
7:42
'Ramayana circuit' of India-Nepal relationship, India-Nepal will join Ramkatha
kasam samvidhan ki,KK Sharma,BJP,bjp spoke person,Naseeruddin Shah,naseeruddin shah news,PM Modi,PM Modi news,kerla story नसीरुद्दीन शाह ने 'द केरल स्टोरी' की बॉक्स ऑफिस सक्सेस को बताया डेंजरस ट्रेंड,बोले- नहीं देखूंगा फिल्म,Naseeruddin Shah,the kerala story,Naseeruddin Shah films,Naseeruddin Shah shows,Naseeruddin Shah troll,Naseeruddin Shah controversy,Naseeruddin Shah taaj show,naseeruddin shah on kerala story,