Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu, Operation Trinetra continues in Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Security forces have got success in Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir. 1 terrorist has been killed in the encounter. Search operation is going on in the area. In the midst of all this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Jammu.