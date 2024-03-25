Advertisement
Delhi: 34 Fire Trucks Rushed To Scene As Factory Fire Erupts In Alipur

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
BREAKING NEWS: A factory fire erupted in Delhi's Alipur area, prompting a rapid response from the fire department. 34 fire trucks were swiftly dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and assess the extent of damage.

