Delhi ACP's 26 year old son murdered

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
26 year old Lakshya Chauhan, son of Delhi ACP has been murdered. As per latest reports, after murder the dead body was thrown into canal. Lakshya went to Rohtak wedding ceremony. In this case, one accused has been detained and interrogated.

