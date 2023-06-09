NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi BJP to get new office today, JP Nadda to lay foundation stone

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
BJP New Office: After almost 36 years, Delhi BJP is going to start getting a new office. Party's national president JP Nadda is going to lay the foundation stone of the new office. Nadda will perform Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone for the new building of Delhi BJP on Pocket 5 DDU Marg.

All Videos

Bageshwar Baba makes big announcement against conversion,says, 'will write a book on Hinduism'
7:14
Bageshwar Baba makes big announcement against conversion,says, 'will write a book on Hinduism'
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad
11:18
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast | Kolhapur violence
13:35
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast | Kolhapur violence
Delhi BJP to hold important meeting under JP Nadda's presidency
0:38
Delhi BJP to hold important meeting under JP Nadda's presidency
“Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him
0:24
“Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him

Trending Videos

7:14
Bageshwar Baba makes big announcement against conversion,says, 'will write a book on Hinduism'
11:18
Asaduddin Owaisi makes big remark on Love Jihad
13:35
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast | Kolhapur violence
0:38
Delhi BJP to hold important meeting under JP Nadda's presidency
0:24
“Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him
Delhi,Delhi BJP office,New Delhi,bjp new office in delhi,bjp head office delhi,BJP office,BJP new office,bjp head office,BJP Delhi,new office,bjp centeral office,bjp new head office,new BJP office,modi in delhi,modi bjp new office,bjp new party office,new bjp state office,new bjp district office,newly constructed bjp central office (ext.),bjp hi-tech office,bjp offices,modi in bjp office,bjp office pm modi,bjp central office,