Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Patna Airport, Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
A Delhi-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing in Bihar's Patna on August 04 after it developed a technical snag. According to airport officials, the IndiGo flight - 6E 2433 bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Patna airport at 9:11 AM after reporting an inoperative engine. Further details are still awaited.

