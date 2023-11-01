trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682884
Delhi Breaking: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement - If you put him in jail, the government will run from jail only.

|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Delhi Breaking: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is under cloud of arrest. Aam Aadmi Party's reaction has come, scared of the possibility of Kejriwal's arrest..When AAP leader Raghav Chaddha puts the entire party and the leaders of the entire government in jail, the government will run from jail only. Earlier, Raghav Chadda attacked BJP regarding RJD and said that BJP can arrest Tejashwi Yadav, BJP is doing this as a punishment for toppling the Nitish-BJP government. Due to which RJD will be destroyed.
