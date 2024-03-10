NewsVideos
Delhi Breaking Child fell into 40 feet deep well in Keshopur Mandi Child fell into Borewell

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली के केशोपुर मंडी में बच्चे के बोरवेल में गिरने की खबर आ रही है। बच्चा 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा है। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची दमकल और NDRF की टीमें बच्चे को रेस्क्यू की कोशिश में जुटी हैं।

