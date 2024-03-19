NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Breaking: Gopal Rai said- We will face the schemes of BJP

|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Minister Gopal Rai has attacked BJP regarding ED action against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He described the ED investigation as politically motivated. He said that BJP's list of allegations is a list of conspiracy. They kept issuing notices but no reply was given.

